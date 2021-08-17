Anglo Pacific Group plc (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) Short Interest Up 58.3% in July

Anglo Pacific Group plc (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

OTCMKTS AGPIF opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03. Anglo Pacific Group has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $2.39.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

