Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) PT Lowered to $270.00 at KeyCorp

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $332.00 to $270.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BIDU. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $291.26.

Shares of BIDU opened at $146.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.60. Baidu has a twelve month low of $116.41 and a twelve month high of $354.82. The company has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 3.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 0.4% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 16,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 6.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 985 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 6.3% in the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

