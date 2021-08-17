Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allakos Inc. is a clinical stage bio-technology company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of allergic, inflammatory and proliferative diseases. Allakos Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

ALLK has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $76.53 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $79.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 0.89. Allakos has a 52 week low of $75.41 and a 52 week high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allakos will post -4.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 2,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $218,176.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total transaction of $1,832,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,194 shares of company stock worth $5,333,633 over the last ninety days. 34.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allakos in the second quarter worth $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Allakos in the second quarter worth $103,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Allakos in the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allakos in the first quarter worth $142,000. 66.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allakos

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

