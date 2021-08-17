Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Raised to $167.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ABNB. JMP Securities raised their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $170.97.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $148.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.75 billion and a PE ratio of -9.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.28.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. Analysts expect that Airbnb will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $340,848.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,424,795.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $156,040.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,459.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,727,795 shares of company stock valued at $394,072,582 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,429,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,682,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 462.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

