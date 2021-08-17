Kits Eyecare (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) Price Target Cut to C$7.50

Kits Eyecare (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$7.50 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KTYCF opened at $2.64 on Friday. Kits Eyecare has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19.

Kits Eyecare Company Profile

Kits Eyecare Ltd. operates a digital eyecare platform for eyes in the United States and Canada. The company provides contact lenses, eyeglasses, and frames; and online eyewear fitting, virtual try-on, pupillary distance measurement, and an integrated online vision test services under the KITS brand through its websites and mobile platform.

