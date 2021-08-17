STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of STEP Energy Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

Shares of SNVVF stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38. STEP Energy Services has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.54.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.