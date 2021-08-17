Stifel Nicolaus Raises Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Price Target to C$6.00

Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Total Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOTZF opened at $3.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.43. Total Energy Services has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $4.19.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

