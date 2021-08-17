Stifel Nicolaus Raises Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Price Target to C$6.00

Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Total Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOTZF opened at $3.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.43. Total Energy Services has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $4.19.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

