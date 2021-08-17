Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Price Target Increased to C$18.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential to C$17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$15.75 target price (up from C$14.25) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.28.

Shares of TSE TCN opened at C$16.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of C$9.75 and a 12 month high of C$16.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.51. The firm has a market cap of C$3.36 billion and a PE ratio of 19.57.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 56,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$728,325.00. Insiders have sold 196,444 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,772 in the last ninety days.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

