Brokerages Anticipate Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.10 Million

Analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) will post sales of $28.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.50 million. Harvard Bioscience posted sales of $24.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full year sales of $115.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $114.40 million to $117.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $126.40 million, with estimates ranging from $124.80 million to $128.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Harvard Bioscience.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of HBIO stock opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.66 million, a PE ratio of -102.63 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Harvard Bioscience has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $8.75.

In related news, CEO James W. Green sold 14,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $104,578.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 29,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 28.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 9.0% in the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 5.1% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 126,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

