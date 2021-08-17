Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Issued By US Capital Advisors

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Equitrans Midstream in a research note issued on Friday, August 13th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Equitrans Midstream’s FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $348.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ETRN. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Equitrans Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.54.

NYSE ETRN opened at $8.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.64. Equitrans Midstream has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $11.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.26.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 187.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

