Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Montreal is one of the largest banks in North America, is also one of Canada’s oldest banks. The bank offers a complete range of financial services in our chosen markets on both sides of the Canada-United States border. The bank offers to all of their clients not just financial products, but knowledge-based solutions, custom-made to add value in their financial affairs. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cannonball Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.64.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $101.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.80. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $56.96 and a 52 week high of $106.88.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8782 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,947,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,045,780,000 after purchasing an additional 418,675 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,935,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,087,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,792 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,548,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,183,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,627 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,230,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,150,017,000 after buying an additional 157,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,520,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $937,622,000 after buying an additional 3,159,000 shares in the last quarter. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

