Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clene Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of unique therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. Clene Nanomedicine Inc., formerly known as Tottenham Acquisition I Limited, is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CLNN. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Clene in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Clene in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clene presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.80.

CLNN opened at $7.46 on Friday. Clene has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $17.82. The company has a current ratio of 15.08, a quick ratio of 15.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The firm has a market cap of $458.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts predict that Clene will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David J. Matlin acquired 207,684 shares of Clene stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $1,999,996.92. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,944.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Clene during the 1st quarter worth $1,491,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clene in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clene in the first quarter valued at $2,816,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clene in the first quarter valued at $514,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clene in the first quarter valued at $392,000. 4.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clene Company Profile

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

