Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SoTHERLY Hotels Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on the acquisition, renovation and upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper upscale full-service hotels primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern United States. The Company’s properties operate under the Hilton Worldwide, InterContinental Hotels Group and Starwood Hotels and Resorts brands. SoTHERLY Hotels Inc., formerly known as MHI Hospitality Corporation, is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia. “

Shares of SOHO opened at $2.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.25. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 67.08% and a negative net margin of 35.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Sotherly Hotels will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 27,446 shares of Sotherly Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $105,667.10. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 90.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 17,963 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 61.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 26,214 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 44.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 26,332 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 21.0% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 218,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 37,850 shares during the period. 16.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

