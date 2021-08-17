Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for ADMA Biologics in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.66). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ADMA Biologics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 76.73% and a negative net margin of 126.67%.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ADMA. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $1.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 9.42. ADMA Biologics has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $3.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 15.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 55.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 31,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,420 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 12,077 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 850,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 15,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 44.6% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 51,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 15,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

