Humanigen, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $5.00 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Humanigen in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the company will earn $5.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.93. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Humanigen’s Q1 2022 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.34).

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Humanigen from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Humanigen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humanigen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Shares of Humanigen stock opened at $15.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $942.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of -2.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.50. Humanigen has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $29.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGEN. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,694,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humanigen by 283.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,796,000 after buying an additional 2,245,566 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,100,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humanigen by 1,171.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,545,000 after buying an additional 653,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humanigen by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,244,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,013,000 after buying an additional 415,409 shares during the last quarter. 38.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Dale Chappell sold 5,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $95,151.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward P. Jordan sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $295,176.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,314,317 shares of company stock valued at $42,015,684 in the last 90 days. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

