Morgan Stanley Increases Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target to $22.00

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

PLTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Palantir Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $24.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Palantir Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $45.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.12.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.22%. Analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $252,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,225,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,002,707.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $13,315,414.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,070,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,427,993.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,101,688 shares of company stock worth $187,377,657. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 15.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

