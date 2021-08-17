Credit Suisse Group Boosts IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Price Target to $770.00

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $735.00 to $770.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IDXX. Barclays raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $643.80.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDXX stock opened at $675.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $649.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a PE ratio of 80.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.91. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $347.54 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total value of $1,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total transaction of $378,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,220 shares of company stock valued at $35,737,351 over the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.