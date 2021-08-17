Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.is a clinical-stage dermatology company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its product candidates include VERED for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea, TWIN and SIRS-T for the treatment of acne vulgaris, which are in its clinical stage. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.is based in Israel. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SLGL. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of SLGL stock opened at $9.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.38. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $16.69.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.15). Equities research analysts forecast that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Sol-Gel Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 28.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

