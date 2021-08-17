Berenberg Bank Downgrades Stock Spirits Group (OTCMKTS:SPPGF) to Hold

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Stock Spirits Group (OTCMKTS:SPPGF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS SPPGF opened at $3.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.59. Stock Spirits Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10.
About Stock Spirits Group
