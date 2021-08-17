ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Short Interest Down 58.6% in July

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 58.6% from the July 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ENN Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

ENN Energy stock opened at $89.42 on Tuesday. ENN Energy has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $92.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

