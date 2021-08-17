Short Interest in Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Grows By 110.3%

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 748,700 shares, a growth of 110.3% from the July 15th total of 356,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,497.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YUEIF opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.28. Yue Yuen Industrial has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $2.50.

About Yue Yuen Industrial

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

