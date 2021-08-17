Short Interest in Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Grows By 110.3%

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 748,700 shares, a growth of 110.3% from the July 15th total of 356,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,497.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:YUEIF opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.28. Yue Yuen Industrial has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $2.50.
About Yue Yuen Industrial
