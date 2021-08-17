WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Short Interest Up 56.4% in July

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,496,200 shares, an increase of 56.4% from the July 15th total of 956,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 38.9 days.

WLYYF has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on WELL Health Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Shares of WLYYF stock opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. WELL Health Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.34.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. It operates through the following segments: Clinical, Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Cybersecurity Services, Allied Health, Billing Services, Digital apps, and Corporate/Shared Services. The company was founded by Hamed Shahbazi on November 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

