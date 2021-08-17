SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) PT Raised to C$33.00 at CIBC

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$32.00 price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank set a C$30.50 target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$31.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$30.19 target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$31.52.

Shares of TSE:SRU.UN opened at C$30.32 on Friday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$19.49 and a 52-week high of C$30.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.16 billion and a PE ratio of 16.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.39, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.34.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

