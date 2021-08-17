National Bankshares Trims OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Target Price to C$3.25

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of OceanaGold to C$3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of OceanaGold to C$2.55 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of OceanaGold from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$3.25 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.47.

Shares of OGC opened at C$2.31 on Friday. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of C$1.58 and a 1 year high of C$3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.37.

In related news, Director Catherine Gignac acquired 100,000 shares of OceanaGold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.37 per share, with a total value of C$237,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$237,000.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

