Desjardins Lowers Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Price Target to C$1.00

Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) had its price objective decreased by Desjardins from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen cut their target price on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$2.25 to C$1.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Neptune Wellness Solutions stock opened at C$0.75 on Friday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12-month low of C$0.75 and a 12-month high of C$4.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$125.38 million and a PE ratio of -0.54.

In related news, Director John Morris Moretz purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,407.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,365,226 shares in the company, valued at C$3,594,545.96.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc operates as an integrated health and wellness company. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Forest Remedies and, Ocean Remedies, Neptune Wellness, Mood Ring, and OCEANO3 brands. The company offers turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to businesses and government customers in various health and wellness verticals, such as legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals, and white label consumer packaged goods.

