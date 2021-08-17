Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It develops and markets therapies to address unmet medical needs, as well as provides anti-infectives to treat multi-drug resistant pathogens. The company’s product pipeline consists of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections and complicated intra abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc is based in Dublin, Ireland. “

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. G.Research downgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright downgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.69 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Iterum Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.91.

NASDAQ:ITRM opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.36. Iterum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.