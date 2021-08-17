Truist Securiti Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $7.05 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.04. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ FY2022 earnings at $7.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.37 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GILD. Oppenheimer began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.85.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $71.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $89.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $71.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.59.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GILD. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

