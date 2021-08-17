Piper Sandler Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) – Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Kaleido Biosciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the company will earn ($2.31) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.30).

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaleido Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Chardan Capital began coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.17.

Shares of KLDO opened at $6.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.77. Kaleido Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $256.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of -0.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Pioneering Inc. grew its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 19,575,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,562,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Kaleido Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,143,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 6.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,075,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 64,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,027,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 41,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 65.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company develops KB195 for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder; KB295 to treat ulcerative colitis; KB174 for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy; and KB109 to treat COVID-19 disease.

