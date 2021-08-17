Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Marathon Oil in a report released on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.04 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.96. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MRO. Citigroup lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America upgraded Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $11.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -16.91, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.27. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.65.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.79%.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,621,517.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,176,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,462 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at $286,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 55.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 67,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 24,113 shares during the period. 65.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.