FY2021 Earnings Forecast for PolyPid Ltd. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:PYPD)

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for PolyPid in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now expects that the company will earn ($2.28) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.40). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for PolyPid’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.34) EPS.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PolyPid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

PYPD opened at $8.20 on Monday. PolyPid has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $16.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.47. The company has a market capitalization of $139.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYPD. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PolyPid by 302.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 577,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after buying an additional 434,019 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PolyPid in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of PolyPid by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 72,921 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PolyPid in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of PolyPid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 9.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

