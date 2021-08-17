Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avid Bioservices, Inc. is a dedicated contract development and manufacturing organization focused on development and cGMP manufacturing of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. The company provides process development, high quality cGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. It also offer process development activities, including cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development and product characterization. Avid Bioservices Inc., formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in TUSTIN, United States. “

CDMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Avid Bioservices stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 618.65 and a beta of 2.22. Avid Bioservices has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.16.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $27.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 7,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $184,571.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 18,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $477,997.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,414.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,317 shares of company stock worth $801,093. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Avid Bioservices by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Avid Bioservices by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Avid Bioservices by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Avid Bioservices by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

