AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Azurrx Biopharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and microbiome related conditions. The company’s product pipeline consists of MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency and AZX1101, a recombinant enzyme for the prevention of hospital-acquired C.difficile infections. Azurrx Biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of AZRX opened at $0.56 on Friday. AzurRx BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $2.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $51.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.49.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts forecast that AzurRx BioPharma will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma during the first quarter worth $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AzurRx BioPharma by 495.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 213,550 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in AzurRx BioPharma by 264.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 72,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in AzurRx BioPharma by 51.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 221,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

About AzurRx BioPharma

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency.

