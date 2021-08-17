MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MediWound Ltd. is a biotechnology niche specialty company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing products that address unmet needs in the fields of severe burn and chronic wound management. The company is also developing NexoBrid for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. MediWound Ltd. is headquartered in Yavne, Israel. “

Get MediWound alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MDWD. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of MediWound from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of MediWound in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.38.

Shares of MDWD stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. MediWound has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $6.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.55.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). MediWound had a negative return on equity of 171.14% and a negative net margin of 38.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MediWound will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MediWound by 33.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the second quarter valued at $47,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the first quarter valued at $90,000. 15.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MediWound (MDWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.