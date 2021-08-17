Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kamada from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

KMDA opened at $5.40 on Friday. Kamada has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $13.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $240.41 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Kamada had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 10.42%. On average, analysts predict that Kamada will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Kamada by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kamada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kamada by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kamada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kamada in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

