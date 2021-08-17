Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hargreaves Lansdown PLC provides advisory and third party investment services for individuals and corporates primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers stock brokerage, pension fund management, financial planning, and asset and wealth management services. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also commented on HRGLY. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.00.

HRGLY stock opened at $43.21 on Friday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of $35.73 and a 1-year high of $51.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.19.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. It operates through the following divisions: Vantage, Discretionary/Managed and Third Party/Other Services. The Vantage division offers activities relating to direct to private investor platform.

