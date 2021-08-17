Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC cut their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.00 to C$9.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.25 to C$9.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.21.

Shares of FSM stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.15. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $9.85.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 1,057.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 271,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 247,806 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 11,899 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 27,154 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 320.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,561,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

