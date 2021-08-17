$354.92 Million in Sales Expected for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to announce sales of $354.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $445.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $290.80 million. NextEra Energy Partners reported sales of $240.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NextEra Energy Partners.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.19 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 26.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS.

NEP has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.03 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,627 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 392.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,063 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 66,197 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,792 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEP opened at $79.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.74. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -327.16%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

