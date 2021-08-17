FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.32. FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – December shares last traded at $22.28, with a volume of 4,280 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.87.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – December in the second quarter valued at about $272,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter valued at about $677,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – December by 11.2% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 48,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter.

