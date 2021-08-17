Short Interest in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Declines By 29.3%

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the July 15th total of 2,700,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 447,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

WAFD opened at $33.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.07. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Washington Federal has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $34.00.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $141.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.97 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 25.80%. Washington Federal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Washington Federal will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. It offers checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, retirement, money markets, mobile and online banking, real estate and equipment financing, treasury management, and credit solutions.

