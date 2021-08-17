Profound Medical (CVE:PRN) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.95

Profound Medical Corp. (CVE:PRN) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.95 and traded as high as C$1.01. Profound Medical shares last traded at C$0.95, with a volume of 73,234 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.95.

Profound Medical Company Profile (CVE:PRN)

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical device company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.