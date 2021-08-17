Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for AirBoss of America Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) – Research analysts at Pi Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AirBoss of America in a report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Pi Financial analyst B. Jekic now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.99 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.66. Pi Financial also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s FY2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BOS. Cormark set a C$53.00 price objective on AirBoss of America in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on AirBoss of America to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC upped their price target on AirBoss of America to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on AirBoss of America to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of TSE BOS opened at C$36.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.28. AirBoss of America has a twelve month low of C$15.09 and a twelve month high of C$43.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$980.90 million and a PE ratio of 15.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. AirBoss of America’s payout ratio is 10.11%.

In other AirBoss of America news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$32.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$159,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,794,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$153,394,164.14.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

