FY2021 EPS Estimates for MAG Silver Corp. Raised by Raymond James (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MAG Silver in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.05). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.06).

MAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.94.

TSE:MAG opened at C$23.62 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 421.79. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of C$17.88 and a 1-year high of C$31.21. The company has a quick ratio of 105.39, a current ratio of 107.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In other news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.72, for a total value of C$587,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 168,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,495,613.28. Also, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 7,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.66, for a total transaction of C$181,133.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,304,913.64. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,959 shares of company stock worth $1,329,162.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.