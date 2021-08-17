Savaria Co. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Savaria in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.50 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark upped their target price on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities upped their target price on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Pi Financial upped their target price on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Savaria from C$20.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.83.

Shares of SIS opened at C$20.27 on Monday. Savaria has a 12-month low of C$13.04 and a 12-month high of C$21.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89. The firm has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 41.97.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.62%.

In other Savaria news, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.50, for a total value of C$102,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,845,000. Also, Senior Officer Alexandre Bourassa sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.28, for a total value of C$337,985.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$405,574.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

