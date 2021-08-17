Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €151.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €151.00 ($177.65) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DHER. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €156.10 ($183.65) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €161.56 ($190.07).

Shares of DHER stock opened at €114.95 ($135.24) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13. The firm has a market cap of $28.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €118.59. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a 1-year high of €145.40 ($171.06).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

