Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on thyssenkrupp AG’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TKAMY)

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for thyssenkrupp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.27) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.19). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for thyssenkrupp’s FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut thyssenkrupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. thyssenkrupp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

thyssenkrupp stock opened at $10.20 on Monday. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.39.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 34.16%.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

