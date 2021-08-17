Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) – Raymond James lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.59. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 50.90%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.30.

NYSE WPM opened at $44.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.34. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $55.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.81.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 13.4% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Quilter Plc grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 286.2% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 40,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 30,267 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $813,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 55.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 30,893 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 322.5% in the first quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 55,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 42,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 19.64%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

