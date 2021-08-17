Zacks Investment Research Lowers Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company specializing in the development of innovative peptide and nucleic acid-based immunotherapeutic vaccines for the treatment and eradication of cancer, including metastatic cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of MultiTAA T Cell Therapy, TPIV200 and TPIV100/110 which are in clinical stage. Marker Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as TapImmune Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

NASDAQ MRKR opened at $1.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.58. Marker Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $3.77.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRKR. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Marker Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 348,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 7,249 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Marker Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 403.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 48,510 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in Marker Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Marker Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,209,000. 32.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

