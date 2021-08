Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. is a commercial bank. It offers both financial and banking services. The bank’s segments comprises The Global Consumer/Private Banking segment which offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services. The Global Corporate/Investment Banking segment provides project financing, overdrafts, deposit accounts, trade financing, syndicated loans, advisory services, and cash management. The Global Treasury and Markets segment deals with foreign exchange rates, money market, fixed income and derivatives trading. The Insurance segment offers fund management as well as life and general insurance. The OCBC Wing Hang segment engages in commercial banking activities. The Others segment includes property and investment holding operations. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd is headquartered in Singapore. “

OVCHY stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $19.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.4697 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 2.57%. Oversea-Chinese Banking’s payout ratio is 36.21%.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Consumer or Private Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, Global Treasury & Markets, Insurance, and Others. The Global Consumer or Private Banking segment offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services.

