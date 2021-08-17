SVB Leerink Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC)

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at SVB Leerink in a report released on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $23.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.80% from the company’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Fulcrum Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of FULC stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $25.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.46 million, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.84% and a negative net margin of 481.07%. Research analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, Director James A. Geraghty bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 90,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $132,179 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULC. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,975,000. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 54.7% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,205,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,882 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,388,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 1,431.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 595,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 556,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,082,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.