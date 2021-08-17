Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SAN. Societe Generale raised shares of Banco Santander to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Banco Santander from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco Santander to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.25.

NYSE:SAN opened at $3.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.85. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Banco Santander had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 5.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 118,540,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $463,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397,198 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 0.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,879,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,551,000 after acquiring an additional 81,880 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter worth about $56,631,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 10.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,312,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,657,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,761,000 after buying an additional 656,776 shares during the period. 1.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

